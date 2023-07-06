Joby Aviation (JOBY) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 7.85

The average one-year price target for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has been revised to 7.85 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 7.01 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.53% from the latest reported closing price of 10.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.41%, a decrease of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 202,270K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 40,956K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intel holds 40,441K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,541K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 28.81% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines holds 11,044K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,968K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,648K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 40.26% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,686K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Joby Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Joby Aviation is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.