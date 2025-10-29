Joby Aviation (JOBY) Price Target Increased by 13.79% to 13.46

The average one-year price target for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has been revised to $13.46 / share. This is an increase of 13.79% from the prior estimate of $11.83 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.01% from the latest reported closing price of $17.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 11.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.54%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.72% to 520,237K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 128,454K shares representing 14.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,753K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 93.71% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 52,825K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,877K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 47.05% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 40,361K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies holds 21,995K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,565K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 54.32% over the last quarter.

Intel holds 15,816K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,416K shares , representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 73.15% over the last quarter.

