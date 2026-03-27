Joby Aviation (JOBY) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 14.58

The average one-year price target for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has been revised to $14.58 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of $12.89 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.16% from the latest reported closing price of $8.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.42%, an increase of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 484,328K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 128,454K shares representing 13.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 49,571K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,421K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 28,471K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,270K shares , representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Intel holds 15,316K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,816K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 13.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 12,107K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares , representing an increase of 70.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 170.89% over the last quarter.

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