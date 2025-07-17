Joby Aviation (JOBY) Opinions on Dubai Test Flights and Production Expansion

Recent discussions on X about Joby Aviation (JOBY) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's announcements of increased production capacity and successful test flights in Dubai. Many users are highlighting the stock's impressive rally, with some noting a surge of over 160% since April, attributing this to growing investor confidence in the commercialization of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The news of a vertiport under construction and plans for passenger operations by late 2025 or early 2026 has further fueled optimism among commentators.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as some posts on X point to concerns over the sustainability of the rally, with a few mentioning insider stock sales by a board member as a potential red flag. Despite this, the dominant narrative remains focused on Joby’s strategic advancements, including partnerships and production milestones, which continue to drive heated debates about the future of the air taxi sector. The mix of bullish enthusiasm and cautious skepticism keeps the conversation dynamic and engaging.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Joby Aviation Insider Trading Activity

Joby Aviation insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 93 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 92 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOTOR CORP/ TOYOTA purchased 49,701,790 shares for an estimated $250,000,003

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,666,670 shares for an estimated $14,916,696 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 900,370 shares for an estimated $7,386,643 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 380,090 shares for an estimated $3,842,465 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 129,705 shares for an estimated $1,118,348 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 83,823 shares for an estimated $650,883 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 73,683 shares for an estimated $645,156 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 73,359 shares for an estimated $548,653 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,478 shares for an estimated $15,275.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Joby Aviation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of Joby Aviation stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Joby Aviation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JOBY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Joby Aviation, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JOBY forecast page.

Joby Aviation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JOBY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JOBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $9.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $5.0 on 02/27/2025

