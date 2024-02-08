Joby Aviation (JOBY) Gets FAA's Part 145 Maintenance Certificate

Joby Aviation JOBY achieved a significant milestone in its journey toward commercializing air taxi services as it received a Part 145 Repair Station Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This accreditation authorizes Joby to conduct essential maintenance activities on aircraft, marking a crucial advancement in the company's endeavors.

Believed to be the first eVTOL or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraftdeveloper to secure such a certificate from the FAA, Joby's achievement signals a landmark moment in the aviation industry's evolution toward electric-powered air transportation. This certification lays the groundwork for Joby to administer maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on its eVTOL aircraft once they are certified for commercial operations.

The receipt of the Part 145 certificate not only signifies Joby's commitment to excellence but also paves the way for the development of crucial MRO services to support its commercial flight operations. Moreover, it serves as a catalyst for establishing career pathways for individuals aspiring to become eVTOL aircraft technicians.

Under this certificate, Joby will initiate select airframe, radio, and instrument repairs on traditional aircraft, with plans for expanding its MRO services in the foreseeable future. Additionally, the certification enables Joby to offer paid on-the-job training opportunities to aspiring aircraft technicians.

In a proactive move to nurture local talent, in 2022, Joby partnered with Aviation High School in Queens, NY. This collaboration aimed to develop skills among students, integrating course materials on electric propulsion systems to prepare graduates for career opportunities in the burgeoning field of quiet, emissions-free flights.

As JOBY continues to push boundaries in the realm of electric aviation, the acquisition of the Part 145 Maintenance Certificate underscores its unwavering commitment to innovation and safety in the pursuit of sustainable air transportation solutions.

Joby's electric air taxi, designed to accommodate a pilot and four passengers, promises a speed of up to 200 mph while significantly reducing noise pollution and operating emissions compared to traditional helicopters.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Joby Aviation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may consider American Airlines AAL and SkyWest SKYW. SkyWest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while AAL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SkyWest is based in St. George, UT. Its fleet modernization efforts are commendable. By 2026-end, SkyWest is likely to operate a total of 258 E175 aircraft. We are impressed by SKYW's efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. Upbeat passenger volumes also bode well.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6%. SkyWest shares have gained 37.7% over the past three months.

American Airlines is witnessing improvements driven by an encouraging air travel demand scenario, particularly on the domestic front. The carrier's debt-reduction efforts are impressive as well. Management aims to reduce its debt by $15 billion by 2025 end.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 4.19% upward over the past 60 days. AAL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters, the average beat being 23.83%.





Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.