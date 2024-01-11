Joby Aviation (JOBY), Clay Lacy Unite for Air Taxi Charger

Joby Aviation JOBY has decided to partner with Clay Lacy Aviation to install an electric air taxi charger at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA. Notably, this will be Southern California’s first electric air taxi charger.

The charging infrastructure will support JOBY’s Global Electric Aviation Charging System, which is currently in use at Edwards AFB near Los Angeles and at the company’s pilot production facility in Marina. Moreover, it will be part of the $100 million redevelopment project planned for Clay Lacy’s fixed-based operator terminal at the airport. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2025. Notably, Clay Lacy is the most experienced operator of private jets across the globe.

The charging station will support the safe and efficient operation of all electric aircraft currently under development, including Joby Aviation’s quiet, emissions-free air taxis. Its electric air taxis will be deployed on routes of up to 100 miles and can carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. This will offer travelers high-speed mobility with no in-flight emissions and a noise footprint lower than helicopters.

Expressing delight at the development, Joby Aviation’s founder and CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, said, "Today’s announcement marks a key moment on the path to delivering our air taxi service in the Greater Los Angeles area."

Price Performance

JOBY, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has seen its stock gain 49.5% in a year’s time against its industry’s decline of 4.4%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors interested in the same industry may consider American Airlines AAL and Copa Holdings CPA, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

American Airlines is being aided by the improved air-travel-demand scenario, particularly on the domestic front. The carrier's debt-reduction efforts are impressive as well. Management aims to reduce its debt by $15 billion by 2025 end.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised upward to the tune of 4.19% over the past 60 days. AAL has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 23.83%.

Copa Holdings is also aided by the improved air-travel-demand scenario. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to modernize its fleet. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is also impressive.

For the full year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register an 84.75% increase on a year-over-year basis. Copa has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average surprise is 16.81%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.