Joby Aviation (JOBY) Begins Flight Tests With Pilots Onboard

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY announced that it has begun flying its pre-production prototype electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with a pilot on board.

So far, four members of the company's flight test team have piloted flights.The pilots have also completed a series of initial tests that included free thrust borne hovers and forward transitions to semi-thrust borne flight. The testing took place at the company’s Pilot Production Facility in Marina, CA.

Most of Joby Aviation ’s testing has been completed remotely from a ground control station by using modern communications technology and software. This remote testing allowed JOBY to generate a large amount of data on the performance of the aircraft through a variety of flight conditions.

The pilot-on-board campaign was led by its Chief Test Pilot, James “Buddy” Denham. The campaign was designed to collect information on the aircraft’s handling qualities and pilot control interfaces. This supports the development of JOBY and lays the foundation for upcoming “for credit” testing, as part of the ongoing certification program with the Federal Aviation Administration.

During recent testing, pilots monitored the ease of conducting multiple tasks and maneuvers that they will be required to perform during normal operations. This included vertical takeoffs, accelerating and transitioning to forward flight, runway centerline tracking and decelerating to a vertical landing on a representative landing pad. This evaluation of Mission Task Elements will support the future certification of eVTOL and the company’s continued work with the Department of Defense.

In September, the company announced that it would build its first scaled aircraft manufacturing facility in Dayton, OH, producing up to 500 aircraft per year.

Initiating piloted flying is a major step forward in JOBY’s journey towards commercialization.

