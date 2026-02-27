Joby Aviation Incurs Loss in Q4, Beats Revenue Estimates

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 20 cents per share (on an adjusted basis), which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago reported quarter, JOBY incurred a loss of 19 cents.

Quarterly revenues came in at $30.83 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.7 million. In the December-end quarter, total operating expenses increased 58.4% year over year due to higher research and development (up 31.8%) and selling, general, and administrative (up 107.4%) costs.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a loss of $154.1 million, which includes employee costs and support associated with the development, certification and manufacturing of the aircraft and operations of Blade.

JOBY exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $240.81 million compared with $208.36 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Full-year 2026 total revenues are expected to be in the range of $105 million to $115 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $113.1 million.

Currently, JOBY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q4 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to JOBY’s Industry

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.23 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 by 3.3%. The bottom line also increased 13.1% from $6.39 registered in the prior-year quarter.

NOC’s total sales of $11.71 billion in the fourth quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.62 billion by 0.8%. The top line also rose 9.6% from $10.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.LHX reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) of $2.86 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 by 3.6%.

Revenues totaled $5.65 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.79 billion by 2.6%. However, the top line improved 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $5.52 billion.

RTX Corporation (RTX fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 5.9%. The bottom line also rose 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.54.

RTX’s fourth-quarter sales totaled $24.24 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.74 billion by 6.6%. The top line also surged a solid 12.1% from $21.62 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

