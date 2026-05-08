Joby Aviation Incurs Loss in Q1, Surpasses Revenue Estimates

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of 21 cents per share (on an adjusted basis), which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago reported quarter, JOBY incurred a loss of 18 cents.

Quarterly revenues came in at $24.24 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19 million.

Joby Aviation, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Joby Aviation, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Joby Aviation, Inc. Quote

In the March-end quarter, total operating expenses increased 57.9% year over year due to higher research and development (up 32.2%) and selling, general, and administrative (up 112.2%) costs.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026 was a loss of $178.54 million, which includes employee costs and support associated with the development, certification and manufacturing of the aircraft and operations of Blade.

JOBY exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $874.52 million compared with $240.81 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $701.05 million at the end of the reported quarter.

Full year 2026 total revenues are expected to be in the range of $105 million to $115 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $109.03 million.

Currently, JOBY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to JOBY’s Industry

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.

Quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%.

Northrop Grumman CorporationNOC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.06.

NOC’s total sales of $9.88 billion in the first quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion by 1%. The top line also improved 4.4% from $9.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Boeing CompanyBA incurred an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 95 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 49 cents.

Revenues amounted to $22.22 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.87 billion by 3.5%. The top line also surged 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19.5 billion.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.