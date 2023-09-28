Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) closed at $6.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.92% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Joby Aviation, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 6.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Joby Aviation, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JOBY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

