Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) closed at $6.88, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.8% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Joby Aviation, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Joby Aviation, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Joby Aviation, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

