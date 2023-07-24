Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) closed the most recent trading day at $8.21, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 30.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Joby Aviation, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Joby Aviation, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Joby Aviation, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

