Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) reached $6.07, with a -1.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.06% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Joby Aviation, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.17, reflecting a 21.43% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Joby Aviation, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.