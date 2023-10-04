Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) closed at $6.25, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 7.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Joby Aviation, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.15, signifying a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Joby Aviation, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

