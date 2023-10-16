Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) closed at $6.27, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.2%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Joby Aviation, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.15, showcasing a 6.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Joby Aviation, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Joby Aviation, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

