Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) ended the recent trading session at $5.69, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 18.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Joby Aviation, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Joby Aviation, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.43%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Joby Aviation, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

