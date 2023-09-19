Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) closed at $6.77, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Joby Aviation, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Joby Aviation, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Joby Aviation, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

