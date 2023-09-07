Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) closed at $7.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.7% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Joby Aviation, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Joby Aviation, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.25%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Joby Aviation, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.