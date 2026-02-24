Joby Aviation, Inc. - Equity Warrant (JOBY.WS) Price Target Decreased by 22.41% to 2.36

The average one-year price target for Joby Aviation, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:JOBY.WS) has been revised to $2.36 / share. This is a decrease of 22.41% from the prior estimate of $3.05 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $4.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.06% from the latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY.WS is 0.02%, an increase of 54.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.95% to 5,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 4,337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 76.98% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 577K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing a decrease of 20.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 41.47% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 185K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 59.64%.

Skaana Management holds 118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 44.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 38.85% over the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 88K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 30.41% over the last quarter.

