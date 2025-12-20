Joby Aviation, Inc. - Equity Warrant (JOBY.WS) Price Target Decreased by 10.19% to 3.95

The average one-year price target for Joby Aviation, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:JOBY.WS) has been revised to $3.95 / share. This is a decrease of 10.19% from the prior estimate of $4.39 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.93 to a high of $7.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.90% from the latest reported closing price of $4.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY.WS is 0.05%, an increase of 36.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.60% to 6,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 4,273K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares , representing an increase of 19.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 28.91% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 694K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 119.90% over the last quarter.

Meteora Capital holds 469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 36.83% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 254K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY.WS by 19.24% over the last quarter.

Css holds 183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

