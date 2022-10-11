Joby Aviation Gains On Service Partnership With Delta Airlines

(RTTNews) - Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) shares are adding more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a multi-year partnership with commercial and operational partnership with Delta Airlines (DAL) for a premium service. As per the partnership, Joby will operate all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Delta will make an upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby and expects up to $200 million investment on completion of further milestones.

Currently, shares are at $4.17, up 8.31 percent from the previous close of $3.85 on a volume of 10,327,668.

