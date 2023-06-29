News & Insights

Joby Aviation Gains On $100 Mln Investment From SK Telecom

June 29, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) shares are progressing more than 19 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced an equity investment of $100 million from the South Korean telecommunications company SK Telecom.

Joby said the investment is expected to lead to the development of further partnerships across the mobility ecosystem in Korea, led by SKT.

Currently, JOBY is trading at $10.68, up 19.20 percent from the previous close of $8.96 on a volume of 55,000,243.

