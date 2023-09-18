Joby Aviation Gains After Announcing New Aircraft Production Facility In Ohio

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced it plans to locate its first scaled aircraft production facility in Dayton, Ohio. The facility will have a production capacity of 500 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft per year. The company plans to invest $500 million, creating up to 2000 jobs.

