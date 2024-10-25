Joby Aviation falls -13.7%

Joby Aviation (JOBY) is down -13.7%, or -82c to $5.21.
Read More on JOBY:
- Joby Aviation 40M share Spot Secondary priced at $5.05
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
- Joby Aviation $200M Spot Secondary; price range $5.00-$5.25
- Joby Aviation announces $200M common stock offering
- Joby Aviation files automatic mixed securities shelf
