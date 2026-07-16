Joby Aviation CPO Eric Allison Sells 27,932 Shares at $7.53 -- Should Investors Sell Too?

Key Points

The transaction involved 27,932 shares, valued at ~$210,000 based on the weighted-average execution price on July 13, 2026.

The disposal accounted for 4% of the insider's direct equity holdings and was executed specifically to satisfy tax obligations arising from the settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs).

Following the transaction, the insider retains direct ownership of ~710,000 shares and also holds ~107,000 derivative securities.

As a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event, the transaction was driven by scheduled equity compensation vesting rather than a shift in investment sentiment or market timing.

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Eric Allison, Chief Product Officer of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), reported a non-discretionary sale of 27,932 shares at $7.53 per share on July 13, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$210,000 Shares sold 27,932 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 710,396 Post-transaction value $5.31 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($7.53); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026, market close ($7.48).

Key questions

What initiated this disposal?

The sale was non-discretionary and performed to cover mandatory tax withholding requirements resulting from the vesting and settlement of RSU awards, which are periodically released based on the insider's continued service.

The sale was non-discretionary and performed to cover mandatory tax withholding requirements resulting from the vesting and settlement of RSU awards, which are periodically released based on the insider's continued service. How does this affect the insider's net exposure to the company?

While the transaction reduced direct common stock holdings by 4%, the insider continues to hold a substantial equity position, including ~710,000 directly held shares and ~107,000 derivative securities, including vested and unvested awards.

While the transaction reduced direct common stock holdings by 4%, the insider continues to hold a substantial equity position, including ~710,000 directly held shares and ~107,000 derivative securities, including vested and unvested awards. What is the current business context for Joby Aviation?

The Santa Cruz-based firm is a vertically integrated air mobility company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for aerial ridesharing, reporting trailing twelve-month revenue of $77.7 million and a net loss of $957.4 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $7.76 Market Capitalization $7.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $77.7 million Net Income (TTM) -$957.4 million

Company Snapshot

Joby Aviation is a vertically integrated air mobility company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to provide on-demand air transportation services through an aerial ridesharing platform.

The company generates revenue through the development and commercialization of proprietary eVTOL technology, with a business model centered on launching and operating an aerial ridesharing service for urban air mobility.

Joby's target market comprises urban and metropolitan areas seeking innovative transportation solutions, with primary customers including potential ridesharing passengers and strategic partners in the aviation and mobility sectors.

Joby Aviation operates as a capital-intensive technology and manufacturing enterprise focused on pioneering the electric air mobility sector. With 2,559 employees and headquarters in Santa Cruz, California, the company is advancing toward commercializing its eVTOL platform, positioning itself at the forefront of urban air mobility innovation. The company's competitive advantage lies in its vertically integrated approach and proprietary aircraft design, though it remains in a pre-revenue commercialization phase with significant ongoing development investments.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors shouldn’t let Allison’s sale sway how they feel about Joby Aviation stock, as it was a non-discretionary sale for tax withholding purposes. The more important things to monitor are Joby’s progress toward new milestones along its pathway to FAA type certification, ramping its manufacturing capabilities, and scaling its overall business while its $2.5 billion cash balance backs it.

I have a starter position in Joby Aviation and will likely add to it over time, especially given the stock is down over 50% from its 52-week high. My favorite reason for considering the stock is that it is founder-led by JoeBen Bevirt, a serial inventor and entrepreneur. He holds dozens of patents and has made Joby his core focus for the last two decades, essentially building the company’s eVTOLs from scratch.

That said, Joby will likely remain a very high-risk, high-reward growth stock for at least a decade as it continues to add to its growing customer base, secure new flying certifications, and eventually consider integrating autonomous flying into its eVTOLs. Armed with a manufacturing joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation and helmed by one of the more impressive founders of our era in the engineering niche, Joby will be a fun stock to watch over the years, but I wouldn’t recommend making a large bet on the stock just yet.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.