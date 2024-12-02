Joby Aviation CFO Matthew Field to Resign

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Joby Aviation ( (JOBY) ) has provided an update.

Joby Aviation’s Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Field, is set to resign on December 13, 2024, to move closer to family in the Midwest. CEO JoeBen Bevirt will temporarily take over financial responsibilities, supported by Controller Sergei Novikov. Field will assist in the transition as the company searches for a permanent CFO.

