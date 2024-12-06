Joby Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Joby Aviation (JOBY) with 15,340 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 7 points to 98.40%. Apr-25 12 calls and Dec-24 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

