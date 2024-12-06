Joby Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Joby Aviation (JOBY) with 15,340 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 7 points to 98.40%. Apr-25 12 calls and Dec-24 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JOBY:
- Joby Aviation receives FAA approval for Part 141 flight academy
- Joby Aviation CFO Matthew Field to Resign
- Oshkosh names Matthew Field as CFO, succeeding Michael Pack
- Joby Aviation falls -11.7%
- Unusually active option classes on open December 2nd
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.