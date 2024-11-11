Joby Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Joby Aviation (JOBY) with 34,819 calls trading, 9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 44 points to 98.19%. Nov-24 5.5 calls and Apr-25 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
