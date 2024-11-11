Joby Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Joby Aviation (JOBY) with 34,819 calls trading, 9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 44 points to 98.19%. Nov-24 5.5 calls and Apr-25 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JOBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.