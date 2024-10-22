Joby Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Joby Aviation (JOBY) with 24,931 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 19 points to 93.33%. 10/25 weekly 6 calls and Jan-25 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

