Joby Aviation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JOBY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.01, changing hands as high as $6.12 per share. Joby Aviation Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOBY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.61 per share, with $14.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.