Joby Aviation begins construction on first vertiport in Dubai air taxi network

Joby Aviation (JOBY) announced that construction has begun on the first vertiport in its planned Dubai air taxi network. Situated at Dubai International Airport, or DXB, the vertiport is being constructed by Joby partners Dubai Road and Transport Authority, or RTA, and Skyports, who celebrated the moment at a ceremony attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of the RTA, JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby, as well as representatives from the Dubai RTA and Skyports. The DXB vertiport is one of four initial locations that will form Joby’s network of vertiports for the air taxi service the company plans to launch in the Emirate as soon as late 2025, with three additional vertiports planned for development in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina. Joby’s planned service was announced as part of a definitive agreement signed by Joby, the RTA, and Skyports in February, which included exclusive access for Joby to the Dubai air taxi market for six years. The vertiport is designed to be integrated with Dubai’s multimodal transport network, providing seamless connectivity with Dubai Metro’s Emirates Station 2, DXB Airport, parking infrastructure, and other ground transportation options. Designed for exceptional passenger experience and high throughput, the three-story, 3,100-square-meter facility is designed to demonstrate a future vision for air travel focused on convenience and seamless passenger movements. The facility is planned to include two take-off and landing stands, each equipped with the Joby-designed Global Electric Aviation Charging System to support rapid vehicle charging and conditioning in between flights.

