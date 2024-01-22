JOBY, Atlantic Aviation Unite for Aviation Electrification

Joby Aviation JOBY has announced a collaboration with Atlantic Aviation to electrify its existing aviation infrastructure in New York and Southern California as part of its efforts to launch a revolutionary air taxi service.

The collaboration will involve activating the key Atlantic sites to support quiet, emission-free air taxis, with a focus on installing Joby’s Global Electric Aviation Charging System (“GEACS”). The partnership aims to analyze how Joby's air taxi can operate alongside traditional and other electric aircraft at Atlantic sites, particularly in congested areas like New York City and Los Angeles.

Atlantic Aviation, a major provider of aviation services and infrastructure, has a strong operational presence in key cities of the United States, making it an essential partner for Joby's infrastructure development plans. The initial focus will be on Atlantic Aviation locations in the New York City and Los Angeles metropolitan areas.

The collaboration with Atlantic Aviation is seen as a critical step in Joby's strategy to establish the infrastructure for the next generation of clean and quiet flights. JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, emphasized the importance of infrastructure, stating that Atlantic Aviation's presence in these key markets positions the former to serve customers in an efficient manner.



One of the key components of the collaboration is the deployment of Joby’s GEACS, a charging system designed to support the safe and efficient operation of electric aircraft. The system, currently installed at the Edwards Air Force Base and Joby’s flight-testing facility in Marina, CA, is designed to reduce downtime between flights and maximize the life of aircraft batteries. Joby has released technical specifications for GEACS and is working with multiple electric aircraft developers to ensure interoperability.

Joby's air taxi can carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, offering high-speed mobility with minimal noise and no in-flight emissions. The company recently achieved a milestone by completing the first-ever flight of an electric air taxi in New York City.

Wrapping Up

The collaboration between Joby and Atlantic Aviation signifies a crucial step in developing the infrastructure required for the commercial deployment of electric air taxis. Joby's focus on key metropolitan areas and its partnership with a prominent aviation infrastructure provider reflect its commitment to making air taxis a reality. The collaboration could aid Joby's stock, showcasing its progress in building a robust ecosystem for electric air mobility and advancing its position in the evolving urban air transportation market. Investors are likely to monitor further developments, including regulatory approvals and operational milestones, to assess the long-term impacts on JOBY’s market potential and stock performance.

