Joby and Virgin Atlantic Ink Deal on UK Electric Air Taxi Service

Joby Aviation JOBY is set to launch an electric air taxi service in the UK through a new partnership with Virgin Atlantic, a UK-based airline recognized for its innovation and exceptional customer service. Virgin Atlantic has a partnership with Delta Air Lines (DAL), with the latter having a 49% stake in the former.

This collaboration aims to offer zero-emission, short-range flights across the country, starting with connections from Virgin Atlantic’s hubs at Heathrow and Manchester airports. Virgin Atlantic will assist Joby by promoting the service to its customers, working with regulators and supporting the development of landing infrastructure at key airports.

The all-electric air taxi, capable of carrying a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, will allow Virgin Atlantic customers to book flights through their app, website and other channels. The service promises faster and more convenient travel options, such as an eight-minute flight from Heathrow to Canary Wharf, which typically takes around 80 minutes by car.

With its six tilting propellers, Joby's air taxi is designed for quieter operations and rapid, back-to-back flights on routes of up to 100 miles. This partnership is an extension of Joby’s ongoing collaboration with Delta and aims to offer a network of landing locations for quicker travel across the UK. Prices for these flights are expected to be on par with current premium ground ridesharing services.

JOBY Stock Price Performance

Owing to such an innovative approach, JOBY shares have rallied 22.8% over the past year, surpassing the Transportation - Airlineindustry’s rise of 10.2% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JOBY’s Zacks Rank

JOBY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

