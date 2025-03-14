Joby and Archer Lead the Charge in 2025’s Urban Air Revolution

2025 is a crucial year for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) stocks, with Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) leading the charge.

After steep declines of over 20%, investors are looking for signs of real progress. FAA approvals, commercial launches, and infrastructure development could drive a rebound—or add to the uncertainty.

Success in hitting key milestones could bring fresh investments and push valuations higher. On the other hand, delays or setbacks may keep pressure on the sector. For investors, the question is whether eVTOLs are ready to take off or still stuck on the runway.

Why 2025 Will Define the eVTOL Trajectory

This year could be a breakout year for eVTOL stocks due to the major milestones that might drive investor interest.

Joby Aviation is leading FAA certification and moving into TIA flight testing, while Archer Aviation is progressing through the final phases. Clearing these regulatory hurdles could ease investor concerns and lift share prices.

Both companies aim to launch commercial passenger services by late 2025 or early 2026. Moving from testing to real operations could bring in new investors, boost valuations, and open the door to revenue growth.

Vertiport development is also picking up. Joby is building in Dubai, and Archer is working on U.S. infrastructure. As these projects move forward, they add credibility to the industry and could drive more investment in eVTOL stocks.

Joby Aviation Leads the eVTOL Industry

Joby Aviation is the frontrunner in the eVTOL industry. The company specializes in developing a piloted, five-seat eVTOL aircraft for urban air taxi operations. Joby's proactive approach to regulatory compliance is evident. In 2020, it was the first eVTOL manufacturer to receive a G-1 certification from the FAA and is currently the first to complete three of the FAA's five type certification stages, with significant progress in the fourth.

Joby's financial position further solidifies its potential, reporting a substantial cash balance of $933 million as of Q4 2024. Additionally, the significant and growing investment from Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), expected to reach nearly $900 million, strengthens Joby's financial standing and brings invaluable manufacturing expertise.

The recent decline in Joby's stock price may present an attractive entry point for investors. However, it is essential to acknowledge that FAA certification is not guaranteed, and potential delays remain a risk factor.

Archer Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Gains Industry Validation

Archer Aviation is aggressively expanding in the eVTOL sector. It aims to launch commercial operations in Abu Dhabi in Q4 2025 and enter key US markets within 18 months.

Archer's partnership with Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) provides manufacturing expertise and financial investment, while a substantial pre-order from United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) validates its technology.

Archer's financial position is also noteworthy. The company boasts total liquidity exceeding $1 billion, with a substantial cash reserve of $834.5 million reported at the end of Q4 2024. This financial foundation provides Archer with considerable resources to execute its commercialization plans and invest in ongoing aircraft development and manufacturing scale-up.

Urban Air Mobility's Next Chapter

2025 is poised to be a truly defining year for the eVTOL industry as companies work to secure FAA approvals, launch commercial services, and build the necessary infrastructure. Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation have made significant progress, but their ability to meet key milestones will determine whether investor skepticism fades or deepens.

Recent stock declines reflect uncertainty, but they also create significant opportunities for long-term investors. If these companies clear key regulatory hurdles and move toward real-world operations, eVTOLs could shift from a high-risk bet to a legitimate player in urban transportation.

