Joby and Archer Forge a New Strategic Chapter in the UAE

The skies over the United Arab Emirates have become the primary stage for the urban air mobility industry, where market leaders Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are turning ambitious plans into operational reality. Recent progress has been swift and decisive. Joby completed the UAE's first piloted, point-to-point air taxi flight between two cities, a landmark event demonstrating real-world capability.

At the same time, Archer concluded its own in-country flight test campaign, proving its Midnight aircraft is ready for the region's challenging desert environment. With market capitalizations of approximately $12.7 billion for Joby and $4.9 billion for Archer, the stakes are high, and this tangible progress provides crucial validation for investors in this developing aerospace sector.

For shareholders, this regional progress is now accompanied by a more significant development: both companies are implementing distinct secondary strategies that fundamentally expand their business models.

While competing head-to-head in the race to launch air taxi services, Joby and Archer are simultaneously building new, parallel growth engines in defense and technology supply.

This strategic evolution is rewriting their investment playbooks and creating multiple paths to near-term revenue, long before air taxi networks become a common sight in major cities.

Joby's Plan B: The Multi-Billion Dollar Defense Market

Joby Aviation is aggressively expanding its market by leveraging its core aircraft technology for the lucrative defense sector. The company recently announced the successful first flight of a new turbine-electric, autonomous demonstrator aircraft.

The speed of this achievement is a critical indicator of Joby's engineering and manufacturing strength; the aircraft took to the air just three months after the concept was first revealed, a rapid turnaround that showcases the company's vertically integrated approach. This new aircraft is not a simple modification of its air taxi. It is a purpose-built platform designed for military applications, and Joby has partnered with defense giant L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) to equip it with the specialized sensors and systems required for the battlefield.

This strategic pivot builds on Joby’s existing relationship with the U.S. Air Force through the Agility Prime program, but it significantly increases the potential financial impact. For investors, this move into defense hardware offers several clear benefits that support Joby’s valuation:

Access to New Revenue: The strategy leverages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Department of Defense budget for autonomous systems, a stable, well-funded market.

The strategy leverages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Department of Defense budget for autonomous systems, a stable, well-funded market. De-Risking Operations: Government contracts can provide significant, non-dilutive funding, reducing the need to raise capital in public markets and offsetting the high cash burn associated with certifying and scaling its commercial air taxi business.

Government contracts can provide significant, non-dilutive funding, reducing the need to raise capital in public markets and offsetting the high cash burn associated with certifying and scaling its commercial air taxi business. Technology Validation: Securing defense contracts serves as a powerful endorsement of the reliability and performance of Joby’s underlying technology, which can build confidence among commercial regulators and partners.

For shareholders, this is more than a side project. It is the creation of a second, powerful growth engine with a high-value government customer, diversifying the company’s future revenue and strengthening the overall investment case.

Archer's Selling Shovels in an Aviation Gold Rush

Archer Aviation is pursuing an equally compelling, yet entirely different, strategy by monetizing its core intellectual property. The company recently signed a landmark agreement to supply its proprietary electric powertrain to defense-tech innovator Anduril Industries and the UAE's EDGE Group.

The powertrain, which includes the batteries, electric motors, and control systems, is the technological heart of any electric aircraft, and Archer’s decision to develop it in-house is now paying dividends.

This move transforms Archer from being just an aircraft manufacturer into a core technology supplier for the broader aviation and defense industry, a business model with the potential for high margins and significant scalability.

The brilliance of this B2B play is validated by an immediate demand signal: the UAE government has already placed an initial order for 50 Anduril Omen drones, all powered by Archer's technology. This strategy is underpinned by Archer’s solid financial position, with over $2 billion in total liquidity.

This strong balance sheet allows the company to invest in scaling its powertrain production without compromising the development timeline for its Midnight aircraft.

The strategic advantages for Archer and its shareholders are clear:

Early Revenue Generation: This allows Archer to generate revenue from its R&D investments well before its Midnight aircraft enters widespread commercial service, providing an earlier path to positive cash flow.

This allows Archer to generate revenue from its R&D investments well before its Midnight aircraft enters widespread commercial service, providing an earlier path to positive cash flow. Market Validation: It establishes Archer’s powertrain as a best-in-class solution, attracting potential new customers and cementing its reputation as a technology leader.

It establishes Archer’s powertrain as a best-in-class solution, attracting potential new customers and cementing its reputation as a technology leader. Unlocking Shareholder Value: For a stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average analyst price target suggesting over 65% upside, this new, high-margin business line provides a powerful catalyst that can help close that valuation gap.

Why the Smart Bet May Be on Both

Joby and Archer have solidified their positions as the operational leaders in the race to commercialize air taxis, backed by strong balance sheets that provide a clear runway for execution. However, they have now evolved beyond being pure-play eVTOL operators. Joby is emerging as an aerospace company with a dedicated defense division, while Archer is positioning itself as an aviation innovator with a high-tech component supply business.

For investors, the question is no longer solely about who will be first to fly passengers. The narrative is now richer and more resilient.

The development of these secondary business lines provides tangible evidence of progress and creates value that is not entirely tied to the complex and lengthy FAA type certification process. Both companies have demonstrated foresight in building more diverse and robust enterprises.

This strategic maturity has significantly de-risked their business models, expanded their addressable markets, and ultimately strengthened the long-term investment case for both pioneers of modern aviation.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.