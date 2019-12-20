US Markets

Jobs, tech and investment for Mexico, government celebrates USMCA deal

Contributor
Frank Jack Daniel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The USMCA North American trade deal will bring jobs, technology and investment to Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, a day after the agreement passed a major hurdle and was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The USMCA North American trade deal will bring jobs, technology and investment to Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, a day after the agreement passed a major hurdle and was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ebrard said backing for the deal by the U.S. House had ended a long period of uncertainty for investment. USMCA must now be approved by the U.S. Senate and Canadian parliament. Is unlikely to face strong opposition in either.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Alison Williams)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular