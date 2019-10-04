Jobs Report Will Provide Short-Term Boost to Stocks, But Can It Last?

At first glance, this morning’s jobs report was a mixed bag. Non-farm payrolls, the number of jobs in the economy, increased by 136,000, falling short of the 145,000 expected by economists. The headline unemployment rate, however, fell again, to a 50-year low of 3.5%, and also on the positive side, the last two months jobs numbers were revised upwards. These seemingly contradictory results are actually consistent in two ways, one good for stocks in the short-term, the other bad in the longer-term.

The positive comes not from what the report says about the economy, but what it suggests as to the Fed’s actions. The 3.5% unemployment rate, along with another above inflation increase in wages of 2.9% may be seen as an indicator of inflationary pressure, but this Fed has shown over the last few months that they are focused on the current read on core inflation itself, not what the jobs market suggests may happen in the future.

Given that, the miss on non-farm payrolls becomes the most important number here, and when combined with weak data this week from both the manufacturing and service sectors, it will reinforce the market’s belief that interest rates are headed still lower as the year ends. Yesterday, I referred to the long-term effects of ultra-low rates as a “ticking time bomb” for the economy, but traders aren’t looking that far ahead. That was evident again this morning, when, despite the miss on the number of jobs added to the economy, the release of the report caused future to turn positive after suggesting a lower opening for most of the morning.

There is a belief that the reckoning I talked about is a long way off and may even be avoidable should the Fed’s proactive policy changes work as hoped. On that basis, the short-term outlook for stocks is better now than it was before the numbers were released.

The bad news is that the expected reaction from the Fed will come for a reason. Not that long ago, any non-farm payroll read of under 200k would have been considered a disaster. Of course, job growth has to slow after a 10-year recovery, but the big debate now among long-term investors is where we are at in the economic cycle. This report adds fuel to the argument that we are in the later stages of that cycle, and if that is the case, a recession is not that far away.

For now, the prospect of lower rates will support the market. It will drag bond yields even lower, making stocks more attractive on a relative basis, as well as hold out hope that the next quarter point cut, or the one after that, or the one after that, will stimulate the economy. The question though is how long can that last?

With earnings season getting underway soon, we may see markets head upwards for a while, maybe even to new highs, over the next couple of weeks. That is obviously good news, but this report indicates that the economy is slowing despite the Fed’s policy switch earlier this year. That means that any rally should be seen by investors as an opportunity to take some profit rather than a sign that gains will continue.

