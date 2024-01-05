Jobs Report: Clues for Investors are in the Details

The release of the jobs report for December this morning saw a repeat of a now familiar but frankly ridiculous phenomenon: The U.S. economy added a better than expected 217,000 jobs in the month, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7%. That is great news, to which the stock market reacted by dropping out of bed when I initially wrote this (equities have since rebounded a bit). By now, we all know why that would happen. Strength in the jobs market suggests inflationary pressure, which in turn makes the “early and often” rate cuts that are now thoroughly priced into stocks less likely to materialize. That, traders decided this morning, risks toppling the whole house of cards on which equity pricing is currently based.

As true as that may be, there is another, glass half full, way of looking at these numbers. 217k job additions isn’t a sign of an economy running hot. In fact, in more logical days when good was good and bad was bad, somewhere between 200 and 220 thousand jobs added in a month was considered the “neutral” rate, the amount needed to just keep the unemployment rate steady given normal demographic changes. So, what a non-farm payrolls number of +217k actually suggests is that the soft landing that has been so often talked about is now much more likely than the data have indicated to this point. Now, if CPI and PPI, both of which will be released next week, indicate serious price increases, this would indeed be bad news, but that hasn’t happened yet.

In fact, recent history indicates that a gain of around 200k jobs in a month is not inflationary at all. Since July of last year, price pressure has continued to fall as the economy has added jobs at an average rate of just under 200k a month. In that context, 217k in December, while significantly more than the 173k average expectation, is hardly a massive inflationary push.

So, rather than stressing over economic strength, which still makes no sense to me no matter what current conventional wisdom says, it may be more useful for investors to look a little deeper into this report, at the changes in various sectors and what they may say about where to invest when the dust settles.

The biggest boost came from government jobs, which may not seem like an investable area. Right now, though, that isn’t necessarily true. Major public works take time to plan and gain approval, so money from the infrastructure spending bill passed a couple of years ago is just now being actually spent, which is presumably partly responsible for that gain. In other words, industries like materials, industrials and civil engineering are still getting a boost from the taxpayer and can continue to grow.

Another notable area of growth was leisure and hospitality, where 40,000 jobs were added in the month. That has been a consistent growth area since the pandemic, and continued strength in that sector suggests that the shift to consumers favoring experiences over things is more than just a knee-jerk reaction to being shut in our homes for a couple of months in early 2020. That said, retail did also add jobs in December for the first time in a while, but that is no surprise during the holiday season, and job losses in areas like warehousing and transportation suggest that the boost will be quite short-lived. The other area of job growth was healthcare, which is a somewhat defensive sector and therefore to consider if you aren’t entirely convinced by the market’s faith in a Goldilocks style happy ending to the Fed’s tightening cycle.

The most important thing for investors looking at the December jobs report and the market reaction to it is not to overreact. Expectations aside, it was an average month for the job market which makes a soft landing look slightly more likely than before, but otherwise says nothing. The market reaction to it is based on unrealistic expectations, both in the long-term regarding rate cuts this year and in the short-term about non-farm payrolls in the month so can be pretty much ignored, but the details of the report do give some hints to investors about which sectors and industries might lead a recovery from the current swoon.

