Jobs Data, Inflation Updates to Headline First Week of March

March will definitely be coming in like a lion next week, with plenty of economic indicators on deck and a few corporate earnings still trickling in, too. A deluge of jobs data will keep investors busy, as Wall Street sifts through February's ADP employment report and nonfarm payrolls for clues on how the workforce is recovering from this winter's omicron variant. Several important inflation readings will also be on tap, including the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the final Markit manufacturing PMI.

Earning season is finally winding down, but not before reports are released by AMC Entertainment (AMC), American Eagle (AEO), AutoZone (AZO), Best Buy (BBY), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Hostess Brands (TWNK), Kohl's (KSS), Kroger (KR), Lucid Motors (LCID), Nordstrom (JWN), Novavax (NVAX), Salesforce.com (CRM), Target (TGT), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Zoom Video (ZM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The final day of the month, Monday, Feb. 28, will bring trade in goods data and the Chicago PMI.

Investors will transition into the new month with data on construction spending on Tuesday, March 1. The ISM manufacturing index and the Markit manufacturing PMI are also due out.

The Federal Reserve's beige book will come out on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2, while the ADP employment report will be out bright and early that day.

Thursday, March 3 is set to be a busy one, with initial and continuing jobless claims, as well as the fourth quarter's productivity revision and unit labor costs revision data all out before the bell. Following the market's open, February's Markit services PMI will be released, followed by the ISM services index, data on factory orders, and core capital equipment orders.

The week will wrap up on Friday, March 4 and feature nonfarm payrolls data, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, the labor force participation rate, and info on consumer credit.

