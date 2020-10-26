JOBS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of 51job Inc (Symbol: JOBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.18, changing hands as low as $68.36 per share. 51job Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOBS's low point in its 52 week range is $53.94 per share, with $92.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.50.

