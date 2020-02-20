JOBS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of 51job Inc (Symbol: JOBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.00, changing hands as low as $76.24 per share. 51job Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOBS's low point in its 52 week range is $59.3611 per share, with $97.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.69.

