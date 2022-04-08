JOBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of 51job Inc (Symbol: JOBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.14, changing hands as high as $61.20 per share. 51job Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOBS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.19 per share, with $79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.