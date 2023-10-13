Jobs and CPI Data Details Give Fed Reason to Stop Hiking Rates

In the last week, we’ve gotten two major data reports that the Fed cares a lot about (it’s their dual mandate) – jobs and inflation. Even though the headline numbers for both came in higher than expected, the details should give the Fed reason to stop raising rates (at least for now).

Wage growth and unemployment show labor market cooling

The jobs report showed a surprisingly good 336,000 jobs added in September – almost double consensus expectations. But the unemployment rate stayed unchanged, at 3.8%. Wage growth also slowed to a two-year low (chart below).

On balance, this suggests the labor market is still cooling – and won’t add much to inflation.

Core inflation continued to ease

For CPI, headline inflation came in a bit higher than expected at 3.7% YoY (chart below, orange line). More importantly, core inflation slowed further, falling from 4.4% YoY to 4.1% (blue line) – also a two-year low.

Housing inflation is still too high, but most other categories have seen significant disinflation

Looking at the details, we see many components of core inflation are now close to zero inflation, and in some cases prices are actually falling (chart below).

Food inflation (green bars) has slowed to just 0.5% YoY

Core goods ex cars (brown bars) have practically no inflation

Same for new cars, where inventories have finally recovered (medium red bars) – although auto-worker strikes might change that

Used cars prices are now falling (light red bars), contributing deflation

Even oil prices are not adding to inflation right now (although they’re not deflationary any more)

Finally, the blue bars (Core services ex housing), which is mostly wage driven, is now under 4% YoY from over 6% a few months ago – and we know the jobs data also shows wage growth is trending lower

The only thing still holding inflation up is Housing inflation. It drove more than half the increase in inflation this month (purple bars), and it’s only slowed to 7.2% YoY. But, as we showed last month, Zillow data still suggests it should keep falling.

Rising oil prices a reason headline inflation increased

A 25% increase in the oil prices is the main reason headline inflation has increased in recent months. However, as the energy (black bars) show above, this has only stopped energy from deflationary.

We see below, although we’ve seen a 25% increase in oil prices since late June, oil prices are already down 10% from their late September high (due to weaker demand). That leaves them roughly in line with where they were a year ago today.

So without a big move higher in oil, it’s likely to have little impact on inflation in the next few months either.

Fed officials also spoke this week against another hike… because of higher Treasury yields

With the labor market cooling and core inflation falling, theory says the Fed shouldn’t need to hike rates again (their “dual mandate” would appear to be under control).

Interestingly, in the last few days we’ve also seen four Fed officials, in speeches, suggest another hike may no longer be needed. However that’s not because of the jobs and inflation data… but because the run up in market rates (10-year Treasury rates are up 100bps in 3.5 months – as we discussed the last twoweeks).

That’s because higher long-term rates will slow the economy too – perhaps even more than official rate changes.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2023. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.