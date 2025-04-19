Jobless in the USA: 20 High-Unemployment Cities

In this era of economic uncertainty — with cost-affecting tariffs, high prices at grocery stores and hefty rents — the prospect of unemployment is all the more frightening. Some cities, though, are far more beset with employment issues than others.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study, compiling a large list of cities with high unemployment rates (with populations over 5,000 people and at least 1,000 households) and then researching such factors as household incomes, cost of living and rental prices. From that vantage, 20 cities were found with particularly high unemployment conditions compared to other U.S. cities of similar size and economic strata.

Worried your city is being overtaken by high unemployment numbers? Curious whether your dream town is defined by rough economic numbers? Check out the list.

Beecher, Michigan

Unemployment rate: 24.5%

24.5% Median income: $35,582

$35,582 % households with income under $10K: 11.1%

11.1% Annual cost of living: $25,978

Earlimart, California

Unemployment rate: 23.4%

23.4% Median income: $51,343

$51,343 % households with income under $10K: 13.6%

13.6% Annual cost of living: $44,506

Lucerne Valley, California

Unemployment rate: 23.4%

23.4% Median income: $50,330

$50,330 % households with income under $10K: 9.6%

9.6% Annual cost of living: $44,281

Ville Platte, Louisiana

Unemployment rate: 21.0%

21.0% Median income: $28,874

$28,874 % households with income under $10K: 11.8%

11.8% Annual cost of living: $32,618

Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unemployment rate: 20.8%

20.8% Median income: $29,652

$29,652 % households with income under $10K: 12.1%

12.1% Annual cost of living: $32,535

Gustine, California

Unemployment rate: 19.3%

19.3% Median income: $58,321

$58,321 % households with income under $10K: 2.4%

2.4% Annual cost of living: $56,813

Prairie View, Texas

Unemployment rate: 19.2%

19.2% Median income: $19,106

$19,106 % households with income under $10K: 37.5%

37.5% Annual cost of living: $38,843

California City, California

Unemployment rate: 18.5%

18.5% Median income: $55,271

$55,271 % households with income under $10K: 6.8%

6.8% Annual cost of living: $46,069

Calexico, California

Unemployment rate: 18.3%

18.3% Median income: $50,021

$50,021 % households with income under $10K: 5.6%

5.6% Annual cost of living: $51,017

Helena-West Helena, Arkansas

Unemployment rate: 18.3%

18.3% Median income: $32,466

$32,466 % households with income under $10K: 12.5%

12.5% Annual cost of living: $23,843

Orosi, California

Unemployment rate: 18.1%

18.1% Median income: $49,279

$49,279 % households with income under $10K: 3.5%

3.5% Annual cost of living: $46,849

Muskegon Heights, Michigan

Unemployment rate: 18.0%

18.0% Median income: $33,780

$33,780 % households with income under $10K: 13.5%

13.5% Annual cost of living: $27,483

Pahokee, Florida

Unemployment rate: 18.0%

18.0% Median income: $50,464

$50,464 % households with income under $10K: 2.3%

2.3% Annual cost of living: $40,259

East Cleveland, Ohio

Unemployment rate: 17.7%

17.7% Median income: $22,883

$22,883 % households with income under $10K: 19.6%

19.6% Annual cost of living: $26,641

Martins Ferry, Ohio

Unemployment rate: 17.5%

17.5% Median income: $43,073

$43,073 % households with income under $10K: 10.7%

10.7% Annual cost of living: $28,457

Flint, Michigan

Unemployment rate: 17.4%

17.4% Median income: $36,194

$36,194 % households with income under $10K: 14.4%

14.4% Annual cost of living: $27,801

Calumet Park, Illinois

Unemployment rate: 17.2%

17.2% Median income: $57,389

$57,389 % households with income under $10K: 6.7%

6.7% Annual cost of living: $36,162

Isla Vista, California

Unemployment rate: 17.1%

17.1% Median income: $24,428

$24,428 % households with income under $10K: 27.0%

27.0% Annual cost of living: $139,122

Clearlake, California

Unemployment rate: 16.9%

16.9% Median income: $41,580

$41,580 % households with income under $10K: 9.6%

9.6% Annual cost of living: $41,321

Oakdale, Louisiana

Unemployment rate: 16.6%

16.6% Median income: $45,038

$45,038 % households with income under $10K: 9.7%

9.7% Annual cost of living: $31,619

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Data for this gallery was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. To qualify, the city had to have a population of at least 5,000 and at least 1,000 households. The 50 cities with the highest unemployment rate and all data points available were kept for this study. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and included mortgage data sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jobless in the USA: 20 High-Unemployment Cities

