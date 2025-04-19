Personal Finance

Jobless in the USA: 20 High-Unemployment Cities

April 19, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates

In this era of economic uncertainty — with cost-affecting tariffs, high prices at grocery stores and hefty rents — the prospect of unemployment is all the more frightening. Some cities, though, are far more beset with employment issues than others.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study, compiling a large list of cities with high unemployment rates (with populations over 5,000 people and at least 1,000 households) and then researching such factors as household incomes, cost of living and rental prices. From that vantage, 20 cities were found with particularly high unemployment conditions compared to other U.S. cities of similar size and economic strata.

Worried your city is being overtaken by high unemployment numbers? Curious whether your dream town is defined by rough economic numbers? Check out the list.

Unemployment Benefits Application with calculator on note pad.

Beecher, Michigan

  • Unemployment rate: 24.5%
  • Median income: $35,582
  • % households with income under $10K: 11.1%
  • Annual cost of living: $25,978

Bakersfield-California

Earlimart, California

  • Unemployment rate: 23.4%
  • Median income: $51,343
  • % households with income under $10K: 13.6%
  • Annual cost of living: $44,506

Varying US dollar bills on California flag stock photo

Lucerne Valley, California

  • Unemployment rate: 23.4%
  • Median income: $50,330
  • % households with income under $10K: 9.6%
  • Annual cost of living: $44,281
Downtown Lafayette, Louisiana.

Ville Platte, Louisiana

  • Unemployment rate: 21.0%
  • Median income: $28,874
  • % households with income under $10K: 11.8%
  • Annual cost of living: $32,618
Day view of Chicago with buildings reflection on the water.

Benton Harbor, Michigan

  • Unemployment rate: 20.8%
  • Median income: $29,652
  • % households with income under $10K: 12.1%
  • Annual cost of living: $32,535
Welcome to California

Gustine, California

  • Unemployment rate: 19.3%
  • Median income: $58,321
  • % households with income under $10K: 2.4%
  • Annual cost of living: $56,813
Color Image, Macro, Map, Old, Old-fashioned, Texas, USA

Prairie View, Texas

  • Unemployment rate: 19.2%
  • Median income: $19,106
  • % households with income under $10K: 37.5%
  • Annual cost of living: $38,843

Business graph unemployment and inflation in newspapers.

California City, California

  • Unemployment rate: 18.5%
  • Median income: $55,271
  • % households with income under $10K: 6.8%
  • Annual cost of living: $46,069
San Diego California

Calexico, California

  • Unemployment rate: 18.3%
  • Median income: $50,021
  • % households with income under $10K: 5.6%
  • Annual cost of living: $51,017
Barn near Helena Montana - Image.

Helena-West Helena, Arkansas

  • Unemployment rate: 18.3%
  • Median income: $32,466
  • % households with income under $10K: 12.5%
  • Annual cost of living: $23,843
Fresno California

Orosi, California

  • Unemployment rate: 18.1%
  • Median income: $49,279
  • % households with income under $10K: 3.5%
  • Annual cost of living: $46,849
Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

Muskegon Heights, Michigan

  • Unemployment rate: 18.0%
  • Median income: $33,780
  • % households with income under $10K: 13.5%
  • Annual cost of living: $27,483

Welcome to Florida Sign stock photo

Pahokee, Florida

  • Unemployment rate: 18.0%
  • Median income: $50,464
  • % households with income under $10K: 2.3%
  • Annual cost of living: $40,259
View of Cleveland Ohio over Lake Erie.

East Cleveland, Ohio

  • Unemployment rate: 17.7%
  • Median income: $22,883
  • % households with income under $10K: 19.6%
  • Annual cost of living: $26,641
Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

Martins Ferry, Ohio

  • Unemployment rate: 17.5%
  • Median income: $43,073
  • % households with income under $10K: 10.7%
  • Annual cost of living: $28,457
Flint Michigan

Flint, Michigan

  • Unemployment rate: 17.4%
  • Median income: $36,194
  • % households with income under $10K: 14.4%
  • Annual cost of living: $27,801
Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

Calumet Park, Illinois

  • Unemployment rate: 17.2%
  • Median income: $57,389
  • % households with income under $10K: 6.7%
  • Annual cost of living: $36,162

You Lost Your Job

Isla Vista, California

  • Unemployment rate: 17.1%
  • Median income: $24,428
  • % households with income under $10K: 27.0%
  • Annual cost of living: $139,122
Clear Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Lake County in the U.

Clearlake, California

  • Unemployment rate: 16.9%
  • Median income: $41,580
  • % households with income under $10K: 9.6%
  • Annual cost of living: $41,321
Remote location state line from Texas to Louisiana on a two lane highway with a sign welcoming travelers into the state of Louisiana.

Oakdale, Louisiana

  • Unemployment rate: 16.6%
  • Median income: $45,038
  • % households with income under $10K: 9.7%
  • Annual cost of living: $31,619

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Data for this gallery was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. To qualify, the city had to have a population of at least 5,000 and at least 1,000 households. The 50 cities with the highest unemployment rate and all data points available were kept for this study. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and included mortgage data sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jobless in the USA: 20 High-Unemployment Cities



