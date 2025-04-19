Jobless in the USA: 20 High-Unemployment Cities

In this era of economic uncertainty — with cost-affecting tariffs, high prices at grocery stores and hefty rents — the prospect of unemployment is all the more frightening. Some cities, though, are far more beset with employment issues than others.
GOBankingRates recently conducted a study, compiling a large list of cities with high unemployment rates (with populations over 5,000 people and at least 1,000 households) and then researching such factors as household incomes, cost of living and rental prices. From that vantage, 20 cities were found with particularly high unemployment conditions compared to other U.S. cities of similar size and economic strata.
Worried your city is being overtaken by high unemployment numbers? Curious whether your dream town is defined by rough economic numbers? Check out the list.
Beecher, Michigan
- Unemployment rate: 24.5%
- Median income: $35,582
- % households with income under $10K: 11.1%
- Annual cost of living: $25,978
Earlimart, California
- Unemployment rate: 23.4%
- Median income: $51,343
- % households with income under $10K: 13.6%
- Annual cost of living: $44,506
Lucerne Valley, California
- Unemployment rate: 23.4%
- Median income: $50,330
- % households with income under $10K: 9.6%
- Annual cost of living: $44,281
Ville Platte, Louisiana
- Unemployment rate: 21.0%
- Median income: $28,874
- % households with income under $10K: 11.8%
- Annual cost of living: $32,618
Benton Harbor, Michigan
- Unemployment rate: 20.8%
- Median income: $29,652
- % households with income under $10K: 12.1%
- Annual cost of living: $32,535
Gustine, California
- Unemployment rate: 19.3%
- Median income: $58,321
- % households with income under $10K: 2.4%
- Annual cost of living: $56,813
Prairie View, Texas
- Unemployment rate: 19.2%
- Median income: $19,106
- % households with income under $10K: 37.5%
- Annual cost of living: $38,843
California City, California
- Unemployment rate: 18.5%
- Median income: $55,271
- % households with income under $10K: 6.8%
- Annual cost of living: $46,069
Calexico, California
- Unemployment rate: 18.3%
- Median income: $50,021
- % households with income under $10K: 5.6%
- Annual cost of living: $51,017
Helena-West Helena, Arkansas
- Unemployment rate: 18.3%
- Median income: $32,466
- % households with income under $10K: 12.5%
- Annual cost of living: $23,843
Orosi, California
- Unemployment rate: 18.1%
- Median income: $49,279
- % households with income under $10K: 3.5%
- Annual cost of living: $46,849
Muskegon Heights, Michigan
- Unemployment rate: 18.0%
- Median income: $33,780
- % households with income under $10K: 13.5%
- Annual cost of living: $27,483
Pahokee, Florida
- Unemployment rate: 18.0%
- Median income: $50,464
- % households with income under $10K: 2.3%
- Annual cost of living: $40,259
East Cleveland, Ohio
- Unemployment rate: 17.7%
- Median income: $22,883
- % households with income under $10K: 19.6%
- Annual cost of living: $26,641
Martins Ferry, Ohio
- Unemployment rate: 17.5%
- Median income: $43,073
- % households with income under $10K: 10.7%
- Annual cost of living: $28,457
Flint, Michigan
- Unemployment rate: 17.4%
- Median income: $36,194
- % households with income under $10K: 14.4%
- Annual cost of living: $27,801
Calumet Park, Illinois
- Unemployment rate: 17.2%
- Median income: $57,389
- % households with income under $10K: 6.7%
- Annual cost of living: $36,162
Isla Vista, California
- Unemployment rate: 17.1%
- Median income: $24,428
- % households with income under $10K: 27.0%
- Annual cost of living: $139,122
Clearlake, California
- Unemployment rate: 16.9%
- Median income: $41,580
- % households with income under $10K: 9.6%
- Annual cost of living: $41,321
Oakdale, Louisiana
- Unemployment rate: 16.6%
- Median income: $45,038
- % households with income under $10K: 9.7%
- Annual cost of living: $31,619
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: Data for this gallery was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. To qualify, the city had to have a population of at least 5,000 and at least 1,000 households. The 50 cities with the highest unemployment rate and all data points available were kept for this study. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and included mortgage data sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 25, 2025.
