Jobless During Pride Month: Out In Tech Hosts Virtual Workshops For LGBTQ+ Job Seekers

Out in Tech, the largest non-profit community of LGBTQ+ tech talent, is hosting a free day of workshops to ensure that their members are able to confidently navigate the job market amid record uncertainty. Originally, Out in Tech had scheduled a one-day conference in NYC for May 2nd. With most of its 40,000 members sheltering at home and many of them struggling with historic layoffs and furloughs, Out in Tech pivoted to create a virtual day of coaching for job seekers.

In just two weeks, they sourced experts from partners like PayPal (PYPL), LinkedIn (MSFT), Bank of America (BAC), Nike (NKE), and Snap Inc (SNAP) to provide practical advice on how to stand out in a sea of applicants and get noticed by recruiters.

Over 700 people have registered to attend the virtual event (outintechtalks.splashthat.com), organized by Gary Goldman, Sr. Program Director at Out in Tech. The team plans to connect attendees with members of Qorporate, Out in Tech’s corporate council. These companies are hiring for roles all over the world, and many of them are 100% remote. The added flexibility to live amongst friends, family, and welcoming communities can be especially compelling for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Knowledge gets passed around in networks and I think we've all seen what kinds of networks have existed in tech for a long time -- straight, white, cis, and male. People who know people in tech get advice from their friends and it just so happens that people who work in tech tend to not be so diverse, [thus perpetuating the cycle of sameness]. I've personally spent years on both sides of the fence, as an applicant and as a recruiter, so I'm excited to pull back the curtain a bit to show folks how to shine and get noticed," said Avantha Arachchi, founder of Bombshell and speaker at the event.

Amin Gates, Enterprise Sales Manager at LinkedIn, wants “participants to walk away knowing that they can be 100% authentic and true to themselves while building a professional profile. Authenticity is key for profile differentiation and can be used to harness your uniqueness as a superpower."

“We care deeply about advancing the careers and growing the networks of our 40,000+ members,” said Andrew Lowenthal, Executive Director of Out in Tech. “When queer and trans people are well represented at all levels of tech, we believe that will lead to more inclusive workplaces for all underestimated groups, including women and people of color. Our aim is to support as many LGBTQ+ tech leaders as possible on their career journeys.”

This is the first step in a series of initiatives aimed to connect the LGBTQ+ tech community to employers that are focused on hiring queer and trans talent. If you’re one of those employers, please visit outintech.com/qorporate.

