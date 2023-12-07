Jobless Claims Noisy but Signaling a Cooling Labor Market

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | "The advantage of a free market is that it allows millions of decision-makers to respond individually to freely determined prices." -FA Hayek, 1974 Nobel Prize Economics

| Global small-cap stocks lure bargain hunters after sluggish 2023-RTRS

| Japan to end ultra easy money policy? Yen leaps to three-month high as traders bet on BoJ rate rise -FT

| Equity market valuations have expanded without any improvement in earnings as yields have fallen in anticipation of rate cuts in 2024...

Aggregate > Equal Weight due to the Magnificent 7 (mega caps)

| And what kind of a tantrum will the markets throw if the Fed doesn't cut rates especially in an environment where economic growth is anemic...?

| Q4 earnings not showing signs of improving... and neither is 2024...

| Food for thought...

| We need #EconomicGrowth (read tax cuts plus deregulation) to reinvigorate the economy!

| Poor market breadth | "Only 24% of stocks in the S&P 500 trade within 10% of their alltime highs (vs. 28% historical average), much lower vs. prior bull market peaks." -BofA's Savita

| a lot of indicators are pointing to at least a slowing economy...

| A lot of indicators are pointing to at least a slowing economy...

"The 2s10s yield curve has become more inverted again and now stands around -46bps. December marks the 18th month of a continuous 2s10s inversion" - Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

| U.S. economic surprise index heading lower...economic data's positive surprise shrinking...

| Labor costs declining while productivity rising making the Fed's job easier...

| Productivity gains which come from capital formation (as a result of economic growth) due to voluntary exchange raises our standard of living!

| Nov/Dec seasonality = positive

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities & Gold & TYields & Oil HIGHER / Dollar LOWER

big week for jobs data...

DJ +0.0% S&P500 0.5% Nasdaq 0.9% R2K 0.0% Cdn TSX 0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.3% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.148%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $2,030, WTI +1%, $70; Brent 1%, $75, Bitcoin $43,397

2) Jobless claims noisy but signaling a cooling labor market

"Initial jobless claims were little changed in the week ended December 2, while continued claims reversed some – but not all – of the prior week's spike and continue to trend higher." -Oxford Economics

2) THIS WEEK:

"The U.S. jobs report on Friday will be the highlight of the week, with the University of Michigan data also in focus.

Other notable releases include economic activity indicators in Germany, wages in Japan, and trade in China.

From central banks, there will be the ECB's consumer expectations survey and the BoE's inflation attitudes survey. Monetary policy decisions are also due from the central banks of Canada and Australia."

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

U.S. Solar Set for Record-Breaking Year as Incentives Kick In - BNN

-U.S. solar installations are on track to reach a record 33 gigawatts in capacity this year, driven by clean-energy incentives that are expected to sustain deployments for the coming years.

-The gains come despite headwinds from regulatory bottlenecks, rising financing costs and shortages of some key components. The industry is working through these challenges, and solar accounted for 48% of all new generation added in the first three quarters of this year.

ESG Fund Flows & Performance - Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

ESG performance in Q3 improves

Cumulative ESG fund flows remain positive, but below prior years

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) OPEC oil output drops in November, in first fall since July -survey-RTRS 2) US crude stockpiles fall, fuel builds as refining ramps up – EIA-RTRS 3) China crude oil imports post first year-on-year decline since April-RTRS 4) China's soft crude oil imports show impact of high prices-RTRS 5) China oil demand seen peaking by 2030 -CNPC research-RTRS 6) Russia and Saudi Arabia urge all OPEC-plus countries to join output deal-RTRS 7)Saudi Q3 GDP shrinks 4.4% y/y, in line with earlier estimates-RTRS 8) Russian diesel and gasoline boost helps its fuel exports rebound-BBG 9) Indian state refiners may sharpen competition for Venezuelan oil-BBG10) Tumbling oil prices push Russian crude below g-7’s $60 price cap-BBG 11) Red Sea shipping attacks raise tanker insurance costs as security risks escalate-PLATTS