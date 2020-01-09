Jobless Claims Fell in Latest Week, Suggesting Solid Hiring Ahead of Jobs Report

The Labor Department said Thursday that initial jobless claims fell to 214,000 in the most recent week from 223,000 a week earlier. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected a smaller decline to 220,000.

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the first week of January, suggesting job creation remains solid, if moderating.

First-time unemployment claims have now fallen for four straight weeks. That’s a good sign for the job market and broader economy, as claims reflect layoffs and are thus a leading indicator of a slowdown in hiring, which inevitably crimps consumer spending. The latest claims report shows ongoing weakness in manufacturing, where firms affected by the trade war with China are laying off workers, but strength elsewhere is offsetting the weakness in a sector that represents about 9% of overall American jobs.

Many traders and investors watch the four-week moving average for the claims series in order to smooth out some of the volatility in the weekly indicator. On that basis, initial claims fell to 224,000 from an average of 233,500 a week earlier.

Perhaps more important is that the new four-week average matches the average from the same four-week period last year. Looking at this comparison is useful because it accounts for seasonal factors that are more pronounced at the end of the year.

Considering claims on this four-week average, year-over-year basis suggests the employment picture is pretty similar to this time last year, when job growth was robust. While the latest claims data reflect early January and Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department is for December, the trend in initial claims supports expectations that employers have continued to hire, though the pace might be leveling off. Economists expect to see a nonfarm payrolls increase of 165,000 for December, down from the huge 266,000 gain in November.

If sustained, the trend in initial jobless claims could be a clue that workers’ wages, which have recently shown modest improvement after years of being pretty static, may start to climb. Layoffs remain at their lowest, as a share of the workforce, since the data were first collected on their current basis in 1948, said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, “so it’s reasonable to think the fear of job loss right now is very low.” That might explain some of the recent improvement in the wages numbers, Shepherdson says, adding he expects more to come.

