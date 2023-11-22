Jobless Claims, Durable Goods, Deere Q4 Earnings All Drop

Normally Initial Jobless Claims come out on the Thursday morning of each week, but Thanksgiving being the one reliable Thursday public holiday, this week it always moves to Wednesday. New claims for last week dropped to 209K — 20K fewer than analysts were looking for, and even farther away from the previous week’s upwardly revised 233K, which was the highest single-week new jobless claims tally since August. The 209K posted this morning is the lowest since mid-October.



We had been seeing these weekly jobless claims figures rising rapidly over the past several weeks, which is even more pronounced in the Continuing Claims figure out today: 1.840 million breaks the 8-week streak of higher long-term jobless claims, and is well off the slightly downwardly revised 1.862 million the previous week. As these continuing claims figures are reported a week in arrears from new claims, we may see another down week a week from tomorrow.



Preliminary Durable Goods Orders for October are out this morning, as well: -5.4% is the lowest tally since July, and 200 basis points (bps) below the -3.4% expected. This also more than reverses the downwardly revised +4.0% reported for the month earlier, which itself was only the fifth month in five with a positive durable goods number. Strip out transportation orders and we rally back to 0.0% last month; the previous month was downwardly revised 30 bps to +0.2%. Non-defense, ex-aircraft — a proxy for “normal” business investment — reached -0.1%; +0.1% had been expected.



After today’s open, we’ll see a Consumer Sentiment report for November, which is expected to tick up to 60.6 from 60.4 last month. But in actuality, we can all likely find out at our Thanksgiving dinner tables tomorrow that prices for food items have actually come down since, say, six months ago, and “more bang for the buck” has a way of improving consumer sentiment. This again marks a victory for the Fed in the battle against inflation, although the monetary policy body is wisely resisting sticking the flag in prematurely.



This goes for gasoline prices, as well, which are down quite a bit over the past year and a half or so. WTI oil prices have tumbled below $75 per barrel this morning, putting yet more downward pressure on fuel prices. Perhaps this will be a boon for holiday shopping season — which unofficially starts this “Black” Friday, of course — though we won’t be counting any turkeys before they hatch. Pre-market futures are solid at this hour, however, with the Dow +60 points, the S&P 500 +15 and the Nasdaq +85 points.



Finally, farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. DE reported fiscal Q4 numbers head of today’s opening bell, with earnings of $8.26 per share easily surpassing the $7.49 in the Zacks consensus (and the $7.44 per share reported in the year-ago quarter) for a +10.25% earnings surprise. Revenues of $13.8 billion topped estimates by +1.27%, and were below the $14.35 billion posted a year ago. Guidance was light, however, and this has sent shares down another -5% in early trading; the stock was already down -10.8% year to date. For more on DE’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.