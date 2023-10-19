Jobless Claims Dip as Philly Fed Paints Mixed Manufacturing Picture

Highlights

Jobless claims drop to 198,000, beat estimates

Philly Fed index stays negative; new orders rise

Firms lean towards lower future capital spending

A Dip in Jobless Claims Indicates a Resilient Labor Market

Last week’s initial jobless claims figures revealed a resilient U.S. labor market, one potentially influencing the ongoing inflation scenario. The Labor Department noted a 13,000 decline in weekly claims, totaling 198,000, beating the Dow Jones estimates. Although jobless claims have been on a decelerating trajectory since summer, an uptick in announced layoffs raises caution that this trend might reverse soon.

Philly Fed’s October Report: Murky Waters in Manufacturing

The latest Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve presents a mixed picture for the industry. The general activity index lingered in the negative at 9.0, marking its 15th negative reading in the last 17 months. However, there was a positive yet modest uptick in new orders and shipments indexes. Employment levels, although stable for most firms, indicated a shift towards increased hiring, the first positive reading since February.

Price Dynamics and Future Spending Plans

Firms continued to report price increases in both input and output, albeit marginally. As for future spending, the survey’s special question revealed a mixed sentiment. More firms indicated plans for lower capital expenditures next year, particularly in energy-saving and structural investments, as compared to those planning to increase spending.

Future Outlook: More Questions than Answers

The diffusion indexes for future activity took a hit, although they continue to imply expectations of growth. While 36% of firms expect an uptick in activity over the next six months, 27% foresee a decline. A noteworthy slump was observed in the future shipments index, which plummeted 25 points to its lowest level since May.

Short-Term Forecast: Caution Prevails

In summary, the robust labor market is counterbalanced by concerns over recent layoffs and murky indicators in manufacturing, as evidenced by the Philly Fed report. Though firms remain somewhat optimistic about future growth, the declining future activity indices warrant caution. Given these mixed signals, it’s prudent to adopt a cautiously optimistic outlook in the short term, with a tilt towards bearish sentiments.

