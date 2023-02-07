Jobber Raises $100M To Make It Easier To Find A Plumber

No matter what state the economy is in, everyone needs a toilet that flushes and light bulbs that work. And as people spend more time in their homes thanks to companies adopting remote work, many are looking into remodeling their spaces.

That could be one reason that Jobber, a workload management platform for companies in the home services industry, announced on Tuesday it has raised $100 million in Series D funding. The round was led by growth equity firm General Atlantic with participation from additional investors Summit Partners, Tech Pioneers Fund and Version One Ventures.

Jobber is for companies in the home services industry — small businesses that work in plumbing, HVAC installation, painting and electrical, to name a few. The company, based in Edmonton, Canada, has around 200,000 users across 60 countries that use the platform to schedule meetings, send quotes and accept payments. It previously raised $83.5 million, per Crunchbase data.

Updating the home improvement space

The home services industry is due for a tech-enabled update. While baby boomers still spend the majority of home improvement dollars, millennial home ownership is on the rise and opens the door for tech-savvy businesses to get their foot in the door.

Companies such as Angi (formerly known as Angie’s List) and Taskrabbit tapped into the gig work marketplace that permeated every industry and helped people to find handymen or home experts for quick fixes. But Jobber is also suited for small businesses with a handful of employees.

“Jobber is bringing much-needed innovation to the small business segment, a category that has been traditionally underserved by technology solutions and is still in the early stages of digital adoption,” Aaron Goldman, managing director at General Atlantic and Jobber board member, said in a statement.

